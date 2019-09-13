Mobile Escape Room Gives Students Insight into Electrical Trade

Encore Electric has created a new way to engage and educate students about the electrical trade with a mobile escape room titled “Exit the Room, Enter a Career.” The escape room promises students an opportunity to learn about electrical design technology, how electricity works, and what it’s like to be an electrician. Inside the escape room students will find familiar items: outlets, switches, lamps and fans, all chosen to encourage participation and cultivate a desire to learn more about the electrical trade.

“The point is to make students comfortable while simultaneously sparking their curiosity,” says David Scott, director of human resources for Encore Electric. “Encore Electric is looking for students who have a natural curiosity about how everyday things work, and a desire to learn more.” The Encore Electric Mobile Escape Room debuted on August 28 at Dakota Ridge High School in Dakota Ridge, Colo.

“For a company like Encore Electric to take an interest in teaching and helping my students find a way to follow their career passion is a dream come true,” says Pam Cummings, Dakota Ridge High School career explore coordinator. “My students are excited to get this rare opportunity. The career trailer that Encore Electric is bringing gives students a chance to actively engage in learning the beginning skills needed to enter the electrical industry.”

Encore Electric Preconstruction Manager Adam Dillman has made it his mission to educate students on the career paths that exist beyond the traditional four-year college degree and knows the Encore Electric Mobile Escape Room will amplify those efforts. He has been involved in career connections programs for years, helping students understand the electrical trade and educating them on their options after high school, including apprenticeship programs and internships in the trades.

“I graduated from Dakota Ridge High School, and at that time it was widely believed that you had to go to college to have a good career,” says Dillman. “But college is not for everyone. I went to college for a year, and I didn’t know what path to follow. I eventually decided to become an electrician and have been able to move up through the organization and build my career in this trade for the last 14 years.”

In Colorado in 2017, military and trade career paths became a required part of the wider post-secondary education conversation held in high schools, as opposed to what had been a “college for all” conversation. Because of that, Encore Electric has been working with organizations like the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) to volunteer in more than 30 different high schools across Colorado, providing students with the opportunity to understand and consider the fulfilling and challenging career opportunities in the trades, particularly in electrical construction, technology, and service. Encore Electric Ambassadors see students four times a year for a jobsite tour, panel interview, build day, and mock interview.

Before even entering the Mobile Escape Room, students have a chance to explore a virtual model of the space, so they can see what they are getting into and are enticed to explore further. When they do walk in, there will be four timed stations: wiring an outlet, LED lamp, fan, and a 3-way switch. When each item is wired properly, an Encore Electric core value sign will light up; when all four are wired, a doorbell rings. Through gamification, learning about electricity can be memorable and engaging. The hope is that a handful of students who experience the Encore Electric Mobile Escape Room really will exit the room, and eventually enter a career in the electrical trade.

For more information, visit www.encoreelectric.com.