NECA Releases Guide to Incident Investigations

The information in this guide may help to avoid similar occurrences

Now available, NECA's Guide to Incident Investigations (5026-18) looks at techniques to research and determine what actions should be implemented after any incident or accident, ensuring compliance with regulations and requirements.

“By following the information found in this guide, employers and supervisors can seek to avoid similar occurrences in the future,” says NECA Director of Safety Wesley L. Wheeler.

NECA members can purchase the printed guide through the NECA Store for $25, or as a resource kit for $100. NECA Digital Resources kits include a training PowerPoint, a PDF copy of the guide, and any forms or checklists that are associated with the guide.

For more information, visit www.necanet.org.

