Siemens Sets Goal to Train 200,000 Electricians and Manufacturing Workers by 2030

Siemens USA has announced a major expansion of its workforce development efforts, setting a goal to train 200,000 electricians and manufacturing specialists by 2030. The initiative builds on more than 50,000 workers the company has already trained and is supported by partnerships with community colleges, technical programs, trade organizations, and industry groups nationwide.

The company said the commitment responds to rising demand for skilled electrical and manufacturing workers as digital tools, automation, and AI reshape industrial jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrician employment is projected to grow 9% between 2024 and 2034, with roughly 81,000 openings anticipated each year. Manufacturing faces similar workforce pressures, with nearly 500,000 job openings annually.

Siemens officials said the new effort is part of the company’s broader strategy to support U.S. industrial growth and develop accessible training pathways aligned with current and future workforce needs. Programs will include certifications, hands-on training, and AI-integrated learning tools developed in collaboration with academic partners.

The company’s initiatives span both the power and manufacturing sectors. In power, key programs include Siemens Educates America, which provides STEM and manufacturing skills training through school and community partnerships; the Siemens Foundation’s skilled-trades workforce readiness initiatives; and Siemens Power Academy, which offers training in grid automation, protection, and control. The academy, established in 2024, has trained 887 professionals so far through more than 300 courses.

On the manufacturing side, Siemens’ Automation Cooperates with Education program supplies training materials, workshops, and automation resources to more than 1,000 education partners. The Siemens Mechatronic Systems Certification Program offers industry credentials across electrical, mechanical and computer engineering disciplines and has produced nearly 200 graduates.

The expanded training goal reflects what Siemens describes as a need to prepare a new generation of skilled-trade workers capable of working with AI-enabled tools and systems. Company officials said the initiative is intended to support both Siemens’ own workforce needs and those of the broader industrial and electrical sectors.