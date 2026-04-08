IEC Releases New White Paper on the Future of the Electrical Workforce

The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), in collaboration with industry leader Brian Brinkmann, President and CEO of Tutor Electrical Service, Inc., has released a new white paper titled Beyond Recruitment: When the Market Will Not Wait.

The paper is intended to spark an important conversation across the electrical industry.

For years, workforce discussions have centered on shortages and recruitment. This paper offers a different perspective. It explores what is happening inside apprenticeship systems today and asks a more fundamental question about how the industry develops and sustains skilled electricians at scale.

“This is not presented as a final answer,” said Amy Biedenharn, Executive Director of IEC. “It is a starting point for conversation. We are hearing consistent signals from contractors and chapters across the country, and we believe it is time to take a closer look at what is driving them.”

Developed by Brinkmann, an IEC member and contractor, the paper examines the gap between growing demand for electrical work and the industry’s ability to train and advance new professionals. It highlights how apprenticeship capacity, supervision, and time-to-competency shape what the workforce can deliver.

“The industry is working hard to bring people in,” said Brinkmann. “But this paper suggests the challenge may not be interest. It may be how many people the system can carry through to completion.”

Rather than focusing only on recruitment, the paper encourages industry stakeholders to consider how training systems function in practice and how they can evolve to meet increasing demand.

IEC sees this as an opportunity to bring together contractors, chapters, educators, and partners to share perspectives and explore solutions.

“We want people to read this and react to it,” Biedenharn added. “If it reflects what they are seeing, we want to hear that. If it challenges their thinking, even better. This is a conversation the industry should be having together.”

IEC invites anyone across the industry to join the conversation and share their perspective. To get involved , contact Amy Biedenharn with your name, company, and interest in the discussion. The full white paper can be read here.