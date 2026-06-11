Arizona Builders Alliance Honors the 2026 Apprenticeship Class

The Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA) recently announced that 35 electrical apprentices graduated as part of its apprenticeship graduation ceremony on May 29, 2026.

ABA's Electrical Apprenticeship Program is formally recognized by the US Department of Labor and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) and combines classroom instruction with hands-on training under the guidance of experienced construction professionals. The ceremony honored graduates who committed to a structured four-year, 8,000-hour indentured electrical apprentice program covering electrical construction, OSHA 10 certification, and National Electrical Code training. Upon graduation, each graduate joined the ABA's legacy of trained professionals built over 30 years of serving Arizona's construction industry.

"Every person who crossed that stage today chose a path that demanded commitment from day one, and Arizona's construction industry is stronger because of it," said Kim Davids, ABA president, said in the press release. "This graduation is proof that when we invest in people, the return goes far beyond the job site. It strengthens families, businesses, and the communities that Arizona's construction industry serves every single day."

Unlike a traditional academic graduation, ABA students have been earning wages from day one, gaining real-world experience on active job sites while building the technical knowledge required to perform at the highest professional level. The program is structured to benefit both the apprentice and the contractor, reducing workforce turnover, improving job site safety and delivering more capable, experienced professionals to ABA member companies.

Upon completion, graduates receive a certificate and journey-level status, opening doors to career opportunities across Arizona and beyond. Through the ABA's dual affiliation with the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and the Associated General Contractors (AGC), graduates connect to a statewide network of more than 300 member companies, giving each career a foundation that extends well beyond the training center.

Learn more at www.azbuilders.org.