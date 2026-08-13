Free Camps Offer Middle Schoolers Hands-On Construction Experience

The Rosendin Foundation recently announced it has wrapped up its fourth annual TRF Camp Build, which introduced 102 middle school students in five cities to careers in the skilled trades. The free camps ran for a total of 21 days between May and July in McKinney, Texas; Austin, Texas; Huntersville, North Carolina; Sterling, Virginia; and Commerce, California, giving kids hands-on learning alongside professional electricians and builders.

After extensive safety lessons, girls and boys in grades six through nine spent their days using professional-grade tools to cut and drill wood, bend conduit, run electrical wire, pour concrete, and paint. They built lamps, birdhouses, storage bins, sculptures and other take-home projects, and got their first look at Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology used on real jobsites. Every camper left with a free bag of tools so they could keep practicing what they learned at home.