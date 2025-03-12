EC&M On Air Presents Next-Gen Insights with Yamil Camacho

Episode 66 is EC&M On Air's first Next-Gen Insights episode! We're featuring past and present EC&M 30 Under 30 All Stars who discuss their journey in the electrical industry, advice they'd share with other up-and-coming young electrical leaders, technological insights to keep up with, and more.

This week, Ellen Parson chats with Yamil Camacho, retail sector project manager with Henderson Engineers in Lenexa, Kan. You can also check out his 2024 30 Under 30 profile.

Stay tuned for more Next-Gen Insights — these special On Air episodes will drop the second Thurday of each month!