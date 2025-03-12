  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    EC&M On Air Presents Next-Gen Insights with Yamil Camacho

    March 12, 2025
    Episode 66 is EC&M On Air's first Next-Gen Insights episode! Today's episode features Yamil Camacho, who shares insights on how to be a young leader in the electrical industry.

    Episode 66 is EC&M On Air's first Next-Gen Insights episode! We're featuring past and present EC&M 30 Under 30 All Stars who discuss their journey in the electrical industry, advice they'd share with other up-and-coming young electrical leaders, technological insights to keep up with, and more. 

    This week, Ellen Parson chats with Yamil Camacho, retail sector project manager with Henderson Engineers in Lenexa, Kan. You can also check out his 2024 30 Under 30 profile

    Stay tuned for more Next-Gen Insights — these special On Air episodes will drop the second Thurday of each month!

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

