Rosendin Offers Hands-On Demonstrations for Arizona Students

The rising cost of college is putting new emphasis on helping young people find alternative career paths that won’t leave them heavily in debt. The Association for Construction and Career Development (ACCD) recently ran their 18th annual Arizona Construction Career Days, aimed to expose young people to new career options that they may not otherwise have considered that do not necessarily require a college degree.

Rosendin Electric, an employee-owned electrical contracting company, was one of 66 attending companies. It offered participating students several hands-on demonstrations with technology that has changed the industry, such as computer modeling and augmented reality (AR). Volunteers from the company’s Tempe, Ariz.-based office also taught students how to wire a light, fabricate tubes, and bend conduit pipe. Rosendin hopes that these kinds of experiences will inspire students to consider a career in construction as a viable option for their future.

Nearly 3,500 students and 400 teachers from 130 schools and 12 counties attended Arizona Construction Career Days, traveling from as far as Yuma, Winslow, the Navajo Reservation, and more. The two-day event was held at the Arizona Army National Guard at Papago Park in Phoenix.

“We were thrilled to have a chance to speak with thousands of young people to demonstrate that a career in construction includes emerging technology for people who like computers, climate-controlled workspaces, and new tools that erase any gender differences,” says Mike Greenawalt, senior vice president at Rosendin. “These events are important because when schools cut vocational programs, it began changing society’s perception of skilled trades and we need people now more than ever.”

Students that visited the Rosendin booth also learned about its apprenticeship programs, which offer hands-on learning, while earning a paycheck and attending classes once a week. Out of pocket costs for an electrical apprenticeship with Rosendin and the Phoenix Electrical JATC run about $8,000 over a four-year program.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) estimates nearly 60% of U.S. jobs will be related to construction in the next decade, yet there is a shortage of qualified workers. The tight labor market has forced companies to offer new perks and paid apprenticeships that will lead to high-paying positions around the state, as well as engage in workforce development initiatives like Arizona Construction Career Days.

“Construction is an honorable field that rewards the values of dedication, excellence, and pride in workmanship,” says Rose Ann Conizales, president of the ACCD. “We thank Rosendin and the 65 other exhibiting partners for supporting this event and demonstrating to young people the successful lives one can have in the construction science field.”