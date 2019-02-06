Menu
Rosendin 2019 JATC graduates Courtesy of Rosendin
Rosendin Recognizes Phoenix JATC Graduates

Rosendin, San Jose, CA, one of the nation’s largest private electrical contractors and an employee-owned company, recognized 13 apprentices in its Tempe, AZ, regional office who graduated from the Phoenix Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC).  

Rosendin said in a release that apprenticeships are exploding in popularity as an avenue to enter a highly skilled industry while earning a decent living and avoiding costly student loan debt. The 13 Rosendin apprentices entered the training program for electrical construction four years ago on an accelerated learning schedule which normally takes five years. Apprentices took night classes while completing 8,000 hours of on-the-job training on Rosendin’s construction sites and at the regional office in Tempe.

“Rosendin is thrilled to be a part of this important local resource that provides hands-on learning for a successful career in the growing electrical construction industry,” said Brandon Stephens, Rosendin Division Manager. “I’ve watched this industry change dramatically over the past decade, and it is harder than ever to find skilled workers, making apprenticeship programs necessary for our business and industry to succeed.”

This year, 39 total students completed the Phoenix Electrical JATC apprenticeship program. Twice that number are on track to graduate next year. Apprentices pay about $8,000 for the training program, with additional funding coming from IBEW, (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association) and corporate partnerships.

