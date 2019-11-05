Skip navigation
Courtesy of Russelectric.
Training

Russelectric Unveils Hands-On Training Center

Facility to offer instruction on range of Russelectric equipment

Russelectric, a Siemens business, recently announced the opening of a full-scale hands-on training center for customers and field service technicians. Russelectric experts at the network-integrated Arrow, Okla., facility now offer instruction on how to use a wide range of their equipment, including automatic transfer switches, power control circuit breakers, switchgear, and emergency power systems.

The center serves as an interactive campus for the training and retraining of Russelectric’s field service corps. Experienced field service and engineering professionals simultaneously instruct theory in a digitally-integrated classroom setting, as well as practice on equipment, as part of the curriculum. All equipment operates as though installed in the field and stimulates function and malfunction scenarios. However, no equipment bears actual power loads, eliminating arc flash danger for risk-free study. The facility is networked with SCADA and PROFINET, so trainees develop skills using the latest industrial communication technologies.

Customers interested in training at the center can contact a Russelectric sales representative for more information.

