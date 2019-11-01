Skip navigation
Menu
cpet-opening featured image.jpg
Training

San Jacinto College Opens Training Center

Center to advance college’s programs in electrical training and more

San Jacinto College, based in Houston, recently opened the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology (CPET). Formerly known just as CPET, the $60-million center is located at the college’s central campus in Pasadena, Texas, where it will provide hands-on training.

Students at the center can earn associate degrees and industry certificates in a variety of areas, including electrical technology. Another feature is the expansion of its contract training, where the college works with local companies to create customized employee training for incumbent workers.

While the opening ceremony revealed LyondellBasell as the facility’s naming rights partner, many organizations also donated funding and equipment to the center, including Eaton, which sponsored Eaton Commons (a conference, training, and assembly area) and the electrical equipment and curriculum, and Emerson, the naming rights partner for the control room, valve lab, and distributed control system lab.

San Jacinto College is ranked as one of the top 10 community colleges in the U.S. and has been training students in the petrochemical, energy, and technology industries for more than 40 years.

To read more about San Jacinto College’s LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology, visit the school’s website to watch a video tour of the new center and read the original report.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EASA Logo_smaller.jpg
EASA Announces Spring Educational Seminar Schedule
Oct 29, 2019
electrician
UEI College Launches New Electrician Technician Training
Oct 28, 2019
classroom instruction
NECA/IBEW Local 145 Offers Hands-On Apprentice Training
Oct 17, 2019
ECM-Continuing-Education-1019-PR.gif
Continuing Ed Gives Contractors Competitive Edge
Oct 16, 2019