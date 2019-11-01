San Jacinto College Opens Training Center

San Jacinto College, based in Houston, recently opened the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology (CPET). Formerly known just as CPET, the $60-million center is located at the college’s central campus in Pasadena, Texas, where it will provide hands-on training.

Students at the center can earn associate degrees and industry certificates in a variety of areas, including electrical technology. Another feature is the expansion of its contract training, where the college works with local companies to create customized employee training for incumbent workers.

While the opening ceremony revealed LyondellBasell as the facility’s naming rights partner, many organizations also donated funding and equipment to the center, including Eaton, which sponsored Eaton Commons (a conference, training, and assembly area) and the electrical equipment and curriculum, and Emerson, the naming rights partner for the control room, valve lab, and distributed control system lab.

San Jacinto College is ranked as one of the top 10 community colleges in the U.S. and has been training students in the petrochemical, energy, and technology industries for more than 40 years.

To read more about San Jacinto College’s LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology, visit the school’s website to watch a video tour of the new center and read the original report.