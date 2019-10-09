Skip navigation
Texas High School Offers Professional Electrician Training

Program is designed to combat the skilled labor shortage

Twenty-five students at Premier High School – Arlington, a ResponsiveEd public charter school, recently committed to pursuing careers in electrical services.  At a pre-apprenticeship induction ceremony, the inaugural class was welcomed into the partnership program between the school's Career & Technical Education Program and Houston-headquartered TRIO Electric.

“One of our purposes at TRIO Electric is improving lives, and this is one of the ways we do that,” says TRIO Electric President and CEO Beau Pollock. “We win as a company because we need people and the students win because of the opportunity to earn money and grow after graduation.”

An on-site fabrication lab has been assembled on campus where students will earn high school credits while training for two years alongside TRIO’s electrical service professionals. The program is intended to help dedicated students come away with the experience needed to begin a career as an electrician right after graduation.

“TRIO Electric is very progressive in working toward solving the skilled laborer shortage in this country,” says Premier High School Superintendent Dina Acevedo. “This partnership is perfect for our students that are looking to come out of high school and begin a career with a skillset that is in high demand.”

Source: Premier High School

 

