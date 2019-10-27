Skip navigation
electrician welcomia/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Training

UEI College Launches New Electrician Technician Training

Program now offered at West Covina campus to prepare students for entry-level electrical jobs  

UEI College in West Covina, Calif., recently added a new Electrician Technician training program to its vocational and trade school offerings at its West Covina campus.

"UEI College's new electrician technician program is a timely answer to a growing need for trained electrician professionals," said J.C. Rivas, campus president. "As home and business construction grows, there is a corresponding need for electricians that can care for and repair large motors, equipment and control systems or install wiring and troubleshoot electrical problems. We are proud to offer a career path in this industry for students in West Covina and surrounding communities."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for electricians are expected to grow by 10% in the next decade. In response, UEI's program gets committed students up to speed, following an industry-recognized hands-on curriculum. In as few as 10 months, students will develop the skills they need to work effectively as an entry-level electrician in the residential, commercial, or industrial fields.

For more information, visit the school’s website or call (877) 463-4472.

TAGS: Construction Maintenance, Repair & Operations
