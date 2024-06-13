The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of May 2024

We are back to bring you more popular The Everyday Electrician videos by Trevor Ottmann, president of 3/0 Electric! For those of you who may not yet have encountered him, we wanted to present some of Trevor's most popular videos from May 2024 across our social media platforms.

Scroll below to watch the embedded Instagram reel or click the links to view it on TikTok or YouTube.

To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:

EC&M on Instagram

EC&M on TikTok

EC&M on YouTube

Now check out the May 2024 highlights below!