The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of May 2024

We are back to bring you more popular The Everyday Electrician videos by Trevor Ottmann, president of 3/0 Electric! For those of you who may not yet have encountered him, we wanted to present some of Trevor's most popular videos from May 2024 across our social media platforms.
Scroll below to watch the embedded Instagram reel or click the links to view it on TikTok or YouTube.
To get all of Trevor's past and future posts, follow us on your preferred social platforms:
Now check out the May 2024 highlights below!
Our most popular Everyday Electrician video of May — which gained almost 20,000 views across our social platforms — was this handy trick for getting a copper wire perfectly straight! Trevor actually found this tip on the internet himself and decided it was worth sharing with EC&M's social media followers. Here, he shows how he used a drill to create rigid, straight wires that not only helped Trevor create a marble run in his free time but he says can also certainly be used for exposed grounding terminations on the job site.
Another reel that resonated with viewers in May was another job-site tip for electrical contractors and electricians. Here, Trevor shares how he tackled this task as a solo installer. He shows a foam piston tied to a string that is then sucked through a conduit by a vacuum cleaner — a creative method for getting this job done alone!
The better shape you're in, the easier your job as an electrician or electrical contractor probably is! Trevor shows off one of the tougher job sites he worked at — to get to the top of this grain bin, he had to climb nearly 180 steps. In cold weather and loaded up with gear, those steps are even harder. He advises other electricians/electrical contractors to stay in shape to help make their jobs easier and safer. Take rests as needed, and don't overdo it — safety is everything.