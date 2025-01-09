Advice from EC&M 30 Under 30 All Stars

Each year in July, we celebrate young people who are changing the electrical industry for the better through our 30 Under 30 All Star program. In 2024, some of our All Stars shared pieces of advice for electrical apprentices and other young folks in the field that we posted on our social media accounts.
Scroll below to see what a couple of them had to share!
Meet one of our amazing 30 Under 30 All Stars, Jose Alvarez! An electrical apprentice with Unity Power Services in Upperville, Va., Jose says the most important thing for young electrical workers is to perform clean, honest work, stay determined, and always test before you touch.
Learn more about Jose in his 30 Under 30 profile.
There’s nothing more important than work ethic in the electrical industry! Meet Hazen Ring, another one of this year’s 30 Under 30 All Stars. An account service manager with Vanguard Electrical in Fort Worth, Texas, Hazen shares the best advice he’s ever received from a mentor that has helped him thrive in the electrical field.
Check out Hazen's profile to learn more about his field experience and background.