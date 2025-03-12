  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    The Top Everyday Electrician Videos of February 2024

    March 12, 2025
    This month's top videos formed a mini series from Trevor Ottmann showing off an electrical installation.
    67d2d0a34a06954d65c8bd39 Ee Top Feb Cover Image

    The editors of EC&M are back to present the three most popular The Everyday Electrician™ videos from last month! In case you missed them, these social media videos were Trevor Ottmann's most popular in February 2025. 

    In this video, Trevor shows the first part of this installation, which will involve removing a disconnect and replacing it with three new ones. First, this excavator will be used to help install these two 8-in.-wide metal poles.

    In the next part of this installation video series, Trevor shows the high water table nearby the job site and explains how a motor sits on top of a floating pump to draw water out.

    In Part 3 of this installation, Trevor explains how hard it was to drive this pole into the ground. The southeast corner was filled with granite rocks, making it quite the challenge!

    About the Author

    Trevor Ottmann

    Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

