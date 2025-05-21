Improving Operational Efficiency, Safety and Training through AI Learning with Chris Campbell

During the PowerTest 25 conference hosted by NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, in Orlando, Fla., from March 11-15, 2025, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson got the chance to interview subject matter experts on a variety of topics. In this video, filmed on March 11, Ellen talked with Chris Campbell, Vice President of Data Center Execution at Eaton, about the importance of industry training when it comes to successfully implementing artificial intelligence (AI) strategies.

At PowerTest 25, there were several industry expert panel discussions held on the show floor, one of which was titled “AI Learning – Improving Operational Efficiency and Workforce Safety.” Campbell was one of several subject matter experts gathered on stage to offer their thoughts on:

What AI techniques may be most beneficial for reducing unexpected downtimes and equipment failures in the electrical industry.

Some of the biggest challenges organizations face when integrating AI to improve operational efficiency and workplace safety.

Barriers to widespread AI adoption and best practices companies should take to ensure successful AI integration.

Strategies for upskilling and training the workforce to effectively collaborate with AI systems, including how new technology can enhance employee productivity and training in the electrical industry.

Stay tuned for more video interviews from our time at PowerTest 25.