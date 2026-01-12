Illustrated Catastrophes: Pool Chemicals Causing Problems

I think this photo shows us a great example of how badly electrical equipment can be damaged by corrosive pool chemicals. The aluminum box is corroding into a bluish-white powder, and the galvanized metal conduits are rusting away. This is typical of what can happen to certain metals when exposed to strong oxidizing agents like chlorine.

For general installations, Sec. 300.6 requires raceways, boxes, fittings, supports, support hardware, and other equipment and components to be made of materials suitable for the environment in which they are to be installed. For installations in corrosive environments at swimming pools,

Sec. 680.14(A) provides a short list of permitted wiring methods: RMC, IMC, PVC conduit, RTRC (fiberglass conduit), and LFNM conduit. For other equipment, such as boxes and enclosures, Sec. 680.14(B) requires them to be suitable for use in corrosive environments or be installed in identified corrosion-resistant enclosures. Equipment specifically listed for pool and spa use is also permitted for this use. While RMC is permitted here, perhaps stainless-steel or PVC-coated RMC might have held up better against the corrosion. Also, while Sec. 680.14 does not specifically prohibit installing aluminum boxes here, installing aluminum conduit and aluminum tubing is prohibited. A stainless-steel box or nonmetallic box may have been a better choice here.