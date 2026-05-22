Selecting and Sizing Conductors Like a Pro

Master the essentials of conductor selection and sizing to ensure every electrical installation is safe, efficient, and NEC-compliant. This webinar breaks down proven techniques for choosing the right conductor material, insulation type, and wire size for any application—helping you prevent overheating, deterioration, and costly code violations.
June 16, 2026
1 hour
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June 16th, 2026

1:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM CT / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM GMT 

Duration: 1 hour

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A certificate of attendance will be offered.

Summary

Learn proven techniques for choosing the right conductor material, insulation type, and wire size for the specific application.

No matter what type of job you’re working on, proper conductor application is key to a Code-compliant and safe electrical installation. “Wire” is more than just a material specified in the National Electrical Code (NEC) used to conduct electricity. Whether copper, aluminum, or copper-clad aluminum, it can be solid, stranded, or even compact stranded.

There’s a lot to consider when selecting and sizing conductors for your particular job. First, the insulation covering over the conductor material must be selected for the application. That choice will determine the maximum allowable temperature along the conductor. Based on the amount of current supplied to the load and all the above factors known as the “conditions of use”, calculations are made and NEC tables are used to make the final determination of conductor type and size. Another key consideration is any temperature limitations along the wiring route. Just because a specific type of conductor can be allowed to reach a certain temperature does not mean the termination point can be allowed to reach that same temperature. The temperature limitations of any termination points must be properly identified using the NEC.

This webinar will put all of this information into perspective. Attendees will come away from this event with the knowledge to:

  • Apply the proper steps in the process for selecting and sizing conductors.
  • Navigate the NEC tables for different types of applications.
  • Know whether to install new wiring or replace existing wiring during maintenance or retrofit work.
  • Select the correct conductor material and insulation type.
  • Navigate and apply NEC tables for minimum AWG wire size in order to prevent conductor deterioration, overheating, and fire.

Speaker

Randy Barnett

Randy Barnett

Technical Consultant

EC&M

Randy Barnett, electrical code and safety sepciaist, is a Master Electrician, ICC Commercial Electrical Inspector, NFPA Certified Electrical Safety Compliance Professional and has worked as an electrician and technician in nuclear and coal-fired power plants, and in industrial maintenance and construction for 40 years. He is the author of Commercial and Industrial Wiring – American Technical Publishers, numerous articles, and is seen monthly on the EC&M Tech Talk video series for EC&M Magazine. Randy conducts both online and in-person classes for NTT Training where he served as program manager for over 20 years. Randy’s resources can be found at www.randybarnett.net. His email is [email protected].