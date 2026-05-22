Selecting and Sizing Conductors Like a Pro

Learn proven techniques for choosing the right conductor material, insulation type, and wire size for the specific application.



No matter what type of job you’re working on, proper conductor application is key to a Code-compliant and safe electrical installation. “Wire” is more than just a material specified in the National Electrical Code (NEC) used to conduct electricity. Whether copper, aluminum, or copper-clad aluminum, it can be solid, stranded, or even compact stranded.



There’s a lot to consider when selecting and sizing conductors for your particular job. First, the insulation covering over the conductor material must be selected for the application. That choice will determine the maximum allowable temperature along the conductor. Based on the amount of current supplied to the load and all the above factors known as the “conditions of use”, calculations are made and NEC tables are used to make the final determination of conductor type and size. Another key consideration is any temperature limitations along the wiring route. Just because a specific type of conductor can be allowed to reach a certain temperature does not mean the termination point can be allowed to reach that same temperature. The temperature limitations of any termination points must be properly identified using the NEC.



This webinar will put all of this information into perspective. Attendees will come away from this event with the knowledge to:

Apply the proper steps in the process for selecting and sizing conductors.

Navigate the NEC tables for different types of applications.

Know whether to install new wiring or replace existing wiring during maintenance or retrofit work.

Select the correct conductor material and insulation type.

Navigate and apply NEC tables for minimum AWG wire size in order to prevent conductor deterioration, overheating, and fire.