What's Wrong Here? Hint: An Alarming Identification Method

Section 408.7 requires unused circuit breaker openings to be closed with closures identified for that purpose or some other approved means that could provide protection equivalent to the enclosure walls. Section 110.12(A) also requires unused openings to be closed up. Installing circuit breakers from several different manufacturers may be a violation of Sec. 110.3(B) if the breakers are not listed for use with this particular panelboard.

The lack of descriptors for many of the circuits is a violation of Sec. 408.4(A). Each circuit must be clearly marked to indicate its specific purpose. Even the spare positions containing an overcurrent device are required to be marked to indicate they are spares, per Sec. 408.4(A)(3). Lastly, Sec. 110.27(A) requires live parts to be guarded against accidental contact by approved enclosures.