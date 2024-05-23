  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: This Gives Me That Sinking Feeling

    May 23, 2024
    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

    The Liquidtight Flexible Metal Conduit (LFMC) has separated from the enclosure because the locknut that was originally used to secure the connector to the enclosure was apparently not installed tight enough. Now the wires are exposed, and bonding and grounding may be compromised.

    Section 300.10 requires the LFMC to be connected to the metal enclosure to provide effective electrical continuity. Section 300.10 also requires the LFMC to be mechanically secured to the enclosure. Section 250.4(A)(4) requires this metal electrical equipment to be connected together and to the power supply source in a manner that creates an effective ground-fault current path.

    The exposed conductors appear to be THWN and may not be sunlight resistant as required by Sec. 310.10(D). While this installation may have complied when originally installed, it certainly does not comply with those requirements now.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

