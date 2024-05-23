What’s Wrong Here? Hint: This Gives Me That Sinking Feeling

The Liquidtight Flexible Metal Conduit (LFMC) has separated from the enclosure because the locknut that was originally used to secure the connector to the enclosure was apparently not installed tight enough. Now the wires are exposed, and bonding and grounding may be compromised.

Section 300.10 requires the LFMC to be connected to the metal enclosure to provide effective electrical continuity. Section 300.10 also requires the LFMC to be mechanically secured to the enclosure. Section 250.4(A)(4) requires this metal electrical equipment to be connected together and to the power supply source in a manner that creates an effective ground-fault current path.

The exposed conductors appear to be THWN and may not be sunlight resistant as required by Sec. 310.10(D). While this installation may have complied when originally installed, it certainly does not comply with those requirements now.