What's Wrong Here? Hint: Dangerous Drip Loop Location

I’m channeling my best Chief Brody imitation from the movie "Jaws" when I say, "You’re gonna need a bigger box.” Oh, and a cover too!

For conductors 6 AWG and smaller, Sec. 314.16 provides box volume calculations for determining the correct size box. Table 314.16(B)(1) specifies the volume allowances required for each conductor. I’m not sure the original installer read or understood these volume requirements. If he or she did, then perhaps a bigger box would have been installed to allow enough space for all of these conductors. There is no way all of those wires and splices will fit into that box.

Section 314.25 requires each box to have a cover, faceplate, lampholder, or luminaire canopy to be installed for completed installations. Perhaps an extension ring and a cover could be installed here to provide a Code-compliant installation.