What's Wrong Here? Hint: Dangerous Drip Loop Location

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.
Hint: Dangerous drip loop location
I’m channeling my best Chief Brody imitation from the movie "Jaws" when I say, "You’re gonna need a bigger box.” Oh, and a cover too!
For conductors 6 AWG and smaller, Sec. 314.16 provides box volume calculations for determining the correct size box. Table 314.16(B)(1) specifies the volume allowances required for each conductor. I’m not sure the original installer read or understood these volume requirements. If he or she did, then perhaps a bigger box would have been installed to allow enough space for all of these conductors. There is no way all of those wires and splices will fit into that box.
Section 314.25 requires each box to have a cover, faceplate, lampholder, or luminaire canopy to be installed for completed installations. Perhaps an extension ring and a cover could be installed here to provide a Code-compliant installation.