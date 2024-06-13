  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What's Wrong Here? Hint: Dangerous Drip Loop Location

    June 13, 2024
    Can you spot the Code violation in this photo?

    How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC. 

    Hint: Dangerous drip loop location

    Dangerous drip loop location

    Tell Them What They've Won…

    Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win an Arlington Industries 18-in. Slider Bar and plastic box for mounting between studs with non-standard spacing. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select three winners (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.

    April Winners

    Our only winner this month was Randy Maurer with Associated Building Inspections, LLC in Stevens, Pa. He was able to correctly cite some violations in this photo.

    Pump up the volume

    I’m channeling my best Chief Brody imitation from the movie "Jaws" when I say, "You’re gonna need a bigger box.” Oh, and a cover too!

    For conductors 6 AWG and smaller, Sec. 314.16 provides box volume calculations for determining the correct size box. Table 314.16(B)(1) specifies the volume allowances required for each conductor. I’m not sure the original installer read or understood these volume requirements. If he or she did, then perhaps a bigger box would have been installed to allow enough space for all of these conductors. There is no way all of those wires and splices will fit into that box.

    Section 314.25 requires each box to have a cover, faceplate, lampholder, or luminaire canopy to be installed for completed installations. Perhaps an extension ring and a cover could be installed here to provide a Code-compliant installation.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

