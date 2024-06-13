  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    What's Wrong Here?

    What's Wrong Here? Hint: Faceplate Follies

    June 13, 2024
    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

    Hint: Faceplate follies

    Faceplate follies

    I spotted this in a small tourist shop while on vacation. I’m curious as to how that NM cable enters the outlet box where that duplex switch is installed. Does it enter right through the notch in the faceplate? If so, it does not comply with Sec. 314.17(B)(2), which requires the NM cable to be secured to the box. The notch in the faceplate itself is a violation of Sec. 404.9(A) which requires faceplates for switches to completely cover the opening for the box. NM cable is permitted to be run exposed, but where exposed to physical damage, Sec. 334.15(B) requires the cable to be protected by conduit, tubing, or some other approved means. I think some protection for the cable might be a good idea in this location.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

