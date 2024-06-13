What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Faceplate Follies

Hint: Faceplate follies
I spotted this in a small tourist shop while on vacation. I’m curious as to how that NM cable enters the outlet box where that duplex switch is installed. Does it enter right through the notch in the faceplate? If so, it does not comply with Sec. 314.17(B)(2), which requires the NM cable to be secured to the box. The notch in the faceplate itself is a violation of Sec. 404.9(A) which requires faceplates for switches to completely cover the opening for the box. NM cable is permitted to be run exposed, but where exposed to physical damage, Sec. 334.15(B) requires the cable to be protected by conduit, tubing, or some other approved means. I think some protection for the cable might be a good idea in this location.