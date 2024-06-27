What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Ducts Force Us to Duck

The two ducts installed near the ceiling in front of this meter and enclosed panelboards are installed low enough to make us need to duck beneath them while standing and working on or in the electrical equipment. While the ducts are not located in the space directly above the panelboards, otherwise known as the dedicated space described in Sec. 110.26(E), they are unfortunately located in the working space required by Sec. 110.26(A).

Section 110.26(A)(3) requires the space in front of this equipment to be clear from the floor to a height of 6 ½ ft or the height of the equipment, whichever is greater. These ducts are a little too low and encroach into that working space. One other problem I noticed is the lack of clips or staples on many of the NM cables. Section 334.30 requires NM cable to be supported and secured within 12 in. of where the cable enters the panelboard enclosures.