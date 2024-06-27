  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Ducts Force Us to Duck

    June 27, 2024
    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

    The two ducts installed near the ceiling in front of this meter and enclosed panelboards are installed low enough to make us need to duck beneath them while standing and working on or in the electrical equipment. While the ducts are not located in the space directly above the panelboards, otherwise known as the dedicated space described in Sec. 110.26(E), they are unfortunately located in the working space required by Sec. 110.26(A).

    Section 110.26(A)(3) requires the space in front of this equipment to be clear from the floor to a height of 6 ½ ft or the height of the equipment, whichever is greater. These ducts are a little too low and encroach into that working space. One other problem I noticed is the lack of clips or staples on many of the NM cables. Section 334.30 requires NM cable to be supported and secured within 12 in. of where the cable enters the panelboard enclosures.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

