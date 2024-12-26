What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Not-So-Underground Installation

The PVC box doesn’t look too bad, but the rigid PVC conduit can’t seem to make up its mind on whether it is an underground installation or an aboveground installation. Maybe it is a little of both? For the underground portion of the PVC conduit, Sec. 352.10(H) requires this conduit to comply with either Sec. 300.5 or Sec. 305.15 as applicable. Section 305.15 applies to circuits over 1000V AC or 1500V DC. Section 300.5 applies to lower voltages and is applicable in this case.

Table 300.5(A), Column 3 requires a minimum cover depth of 18 inches for this rigid PVC conduit. This conduit is buried way too shallow. In several places it is not buried at all! Since the aboveground portions of the PVC conduit are subject to damage by being stepped on, or driven over by kids on bikes, or any other types of damage, schedule 80 PVC conduit must be used as required by Sec. 352.12(C) and Sec. 352.10(K).