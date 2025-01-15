What's Wrong Here? Hint: Can We Access the Wires in the LB?

Unfortunately, this is a very common Code violation I see in my travels. The working spaces required by Sec. 110.26 get stolen or obstructed by shelving units, desks, ductwork, plumbing pipes, and other obstructions that should not be there. In this case, a worker would need to climb on top of the counter or lean way over it to work on the electrical equipment on the wall behind the apples and donuts. This is no way to work on energized electrical equipment. It’s way too dangerous.

The working space depth, width, and height specified in Sec. 110.26(A)(1),(A)(2), and (A)(3) were created to provide enough clear space for workers to be able to work safely when working on energized electrical equipment. These spaces must be kept clear for the lifetime of the electrical installation. The fuses and circuit breakers in this equipment are not “readily accessible” as required by Sec. 240.24(A).