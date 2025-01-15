  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What's Wrong Here? Hint: Can We Access the Wires in the LB?

    Jan. 15, 2025
    Can you spot the Code violation in this photo?

    How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.

    Hint: Can we access the wires in the LB?

    january_wwh_

    Tell Them What They've Won…

    Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select one winner (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.

    November Winner

    Our winner this month was Ronnie Morales, a fire systems inspector from Fallbrook, Calif. He correctly cited some of the Code violations in the photo.

    november_wwh__1

    Unfortunately, this is a very common Code violation I see in my travels. The working spaces required by Sec. 110.26 get stolen or obstructed by shelving units, desks, ductwork, plumbing pipes, and other obstructions that should not be there. In this case, a worker would need to climb on top of the counter or lean way over it to work on the electrical equipment on the wall behind the apples and donuts. This is no way to work on energized electrical equipment. It’s way too dangerous.

    The working space depth, width, and height specified in Sec. 110.26(A)(1),(A)(2), and (A)(3) were created to provide enough clear space for workers to be able to work safely when working on energized electrical equipment. These spaces must be kept clear for the lifetime of the electrical installation. The fuses and circuit breakers in this equipment are not “readily accessible” as required by Sec. 240.24(A). 

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

