    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Through-The-Wall Cord Connection

    Jan. 9, 2025
    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

    Hint: A through-the-wall cord connection.

    A through-the-wall cord connection

    If you look closely at this photo, you should be able to see the power supply cord passing right through the brick wall of the building. Where does this cord go? Is it spliced in an outlet box inside the building? Is it plugged into a receptacle somewhere? I wish I knew the answers to those questions.

    While Sec. 400.10(A)(2) does give permission to use flexible cords and flexible cables for wiring of luminaires, Sec. 400.12 places restrictions on what we can and cannot do with flexible cords, flexible cables, cord sets, and power supply cords. Section 400.12(2) prohibits their installation where run through holes in walls, floors, or ceilings. Section 400.12(5) prohibits their use where concealed by walls, floors, or ceilings. And Sec. 400.12(1) prohibits them from being used as a substitute for the fixed wiring of a structure.

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

