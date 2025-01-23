  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Bad TV Placement

    Jan. 23, 2025
    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

    Hint: Bad TV placement.

    Bad TV placement

    I’m guessing that the circuit breaker panel was installed on the wall before the TV monitor was hung from the ceiling. But, I am not 100% sure of that. In either case, the end result is a violation of the working space requirements in Sec. 110.26(A). That TV monitor is encroaching into the 3ft working space depth required to be kept clear in front of this circuit breaker panel. To make matters worse, the mounting bracket is located right at head level, making it very easy for a worker to get hurt from smashing their head on the bracket while trying to work on that energized panelboard. That seems like a recipe for disaster!

    That TV monitor should be rotated or relocated to provide the required working space depth. Another problem I see here is the lack of clips for any of the EMT raceways connected to the panelboard enclosure. None of those raceways are supported correctly in accordance with Sec. 358.30. There should be some clips or other supports installed on each EMT and within 3ft of the enclosure.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

