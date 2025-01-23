What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Bad TV Placement

I’m guessing that the circuit breaker panel was installed on the wall before the TV monitor was hung from the ceiling. But, I am not 100% sure of that. In either case, the end result is a violation of the working space requirements in Sec. 110.26(A). That TV monitor is encroaching into the 3ft working space depth required to be kept clear in front of this circuit breaker panel. To make matters worse, the mounting bracket is located right at head level, making it very easy for a worker to get hurt from smashing their head on the bracket while trying to work on that energized panelboard. That seems like a recipe for disaster!

That TV monitor should be rotated or relocated to provide the required working space depth. Another problem I see here is the lack of clips for any of the EMT raceways connected to the panelboard enclosure. None of those raceways are supported correctly in accordance with Sec. 358.30. There should be some clips or other supports installed on each EMT and within 3ft of the enclosure.