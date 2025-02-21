  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What's Wrong Here? Hint: 480V + Ringed Knockouts = Bad News

    Feb. 21, 2025
    Can you spot the Code violation in this photo?

    How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.

    Tell Them What They've Won…

    Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select one winner (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.

    December Winner

    Dreadful ductwork location

    Our winner this month was Kaleb Dutil with Southern Lighting Services of Leland, N.C. He knew that the duct in this photo is prohibited from being located directly above the panelboard enclosure.

    Section 110.26(E) requires service equipment, switchboards, switchgear, panelboards, and motor control centers to be located in dedicated spaces. For indoor installations, Sec. 110.26(E)(1)(a) requires the space equal to the width and depth of the equipment and extending from the floor to a height 6 ft above the equipment or to the structural ceiling (whichever is lower) to be dedicated to the electrical installation. The ductwork above the panel is located in the “dedicated space.” No ducts, piping, leak protection equipment, or other types of equipment foreign to the electrical installation can be located in this dedicated space. The exception permits suspended ceilings with removable tiles to be located in the dedicated space above the electrical equipment. Obstructions such as the ductwork in the photo can make it very difficult — if not impossible — for electricians to install raceways or cable into the top of the electrical equipment enclosure.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

