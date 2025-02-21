What's Wrong Here? Hint: 480V + Ringed Knockouts = Bad News

Our winner this month was Kaleb Dutil with Southern Lighting Services of Leland, N.C. He knew that the duct in this photo is prohibited from being located directly above the panelboard enclosure.

Section 110.26(E) requires service equipment, switchboards, switchgear, panelboards, and motor control centers to be located in dedicated spaces. For indoor installations, Sec. 110.26(E)(1)(a) requires the space equal to the width and depth of the equipment and extending from the floor to a height 6 ft above the equipment or to the structural ceiling (whichever is lower) to be dedicated to the electrical installation. The ductwork above the panel is located in the “dedicated space.” No ducts, piping, leak protection equipment, or other types of equipment foreign to the electrical installation can be located in this dedicated space. The exception permits suspended ceilings with removable tiles to be located in the dedicated space above the electrical equipment. Obstructions such as the ductwork in the photo can make it very difficult — if not impossible — for electricians to install raceways or cable into the top of the electrical equipment enclosure.