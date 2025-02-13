  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Wrong Cover for This Damp Location

    Feb. 13, 2025
    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

    Hint: Wrong cover for this damp location.

    Wrong cover for this damp location

    Rust and corrosion have taken a toll on the receptacle mounting screws and the outlet box which was installed for this duplex receptacle. The screws have failed, and the box has broken apart leaving the receptacle and wiring hanging out of the wall. These broken parts present an increased risk of shock and fire, and violate a few Code rules along the way including Sec. 110.12(B) which prohibits any damaged parts of equipment that would adversely affect the safe operation of the equipment. The live parts of the receptacle are no longer guarded against accidental contact as required by Sec. 110.27(A). The dangling receptacle no longer complies with the receptacle mounting requirements of Sec. 406.5. The broken wall no longer complies with Sec. 314.21.

    It may be hard to tell from this photo, but this installation was made in an outdoor damp location. You may notice a dash of sunlight at the bottom of the photo providing a clue to its outdoor location. Per Sec. 406.9(A), receptacles installed in damp locations must have an enclosure that is weatherproof when the receptacle is covered. The type of cover plate installed here does not provide for a weatherproof enclosure. The installation of a wrong cover was probably a contributing factor to the severe rust and corrosion of the box and screws.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

