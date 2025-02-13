What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Wrong Cover for This Damp Location

Rust and corrosion have taken a toll on the receptacle mounting screws and the outlet box which was installed for this duplex receptacle. The screws have failed, and the box has broken apart leaving the receptacle and wiring hanging out of the wall. These broken parts present an increased risk of shock and fire, and violate a few Code rules along the way including Sec. 110.12(B) which prohibits any damaged parts of equipment that would adversely affect the safe operation of the equipment. The live parts of the receptacle are no longer guarded against accidental contact as required by Sec. 110.27(A). The dangling receptacle no longer complies with the receptacle mounting requirements of Sec. 406.5. The broken wall no longer complies with Sec. 314.21.

It may be hard to tell from this photo, but this installation was made in an outdoor damp location. You may notice a dash of sunlight at the bottom of the photo providing a clue to its outdoor location. Per Sec. 406.9(A), receptacles installed in damp locations must have an enclosure that is weatherproof when the receptacle is covered. The type of cover plate installed here does not provide for a weatherproof enclosure. The installation of a wrong cover was probably a contributing factor to the severe rust and corrosion of the box and screws.