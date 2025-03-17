  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What's Wrong Here? Hint: This Bursts My “Bubble”

    March 17, 2025
    Can you spot the Code violation in this photo?

    How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.

    Hint: This bursts my “bubble.”

    Tell Them What They've Won…

    Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select one winner (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.

    January Winner

    This month’s winner is Robert Mutton with The Inspector, LLC in Burke, N.Y. He knew that the wiring inside this red “T” conduit body is not accessible as required by Sec. 314.29(A). The electrical metallic tubing (EMT) raceway installed tight against the cover of the conduit body is blocking access to the wiring inside the conduit body. The Art. 100 definition of “accessible” (as applied to wiring methods) is “capable of being removed or exposed without damaging the building structure or finish or not permanently closed in or blocked by the structure, other electrical equipment, other building systems, or finish of the building.” This definition was revised for 2023 to address this scenario, which was not previously included in that definition or the requirements in Sec. 314.29(A). Now, it is unquestionably a violation to have an installation like this.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

