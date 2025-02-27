  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • 67bf80782c1ce687969dfbd9 Code Watch 2
    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Cracked Coupling!

    Feb. 27, 2025
    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

    Hint: Cracked coupling!

    wwhfeb2

    I’m not sure what caused this EMT coupling to snap apart, but it resulted in damaged circuit wires and a compromised equipment ground path. This installation no longer complies with Sec. 300.10 with requires metal raceways, cable armor, and other metal enclosures for conductors to be metallically joined together into a continuous electrical conductor. 

    Metal raceways and cables must also be connected to all boxes, fittings, and cabinets to provide effective electrical continuity. That continuity is lost here. The effective ground-fault current path required by Sec. 250.4(A)(5) is most likely compromised by this broken coupling too. The circuit wires are damaged beyond repair and will need to be replaced or cut back, boxed, and then extended. Splicing the conductors inside the EMT raceway is prohibited by Sec. 300.13(A). If thermal expansion and contraction, or vibration caused this coupling to break, then perhaps a flexible wiring method could be used here to prevent future damage.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations