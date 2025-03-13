What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Wrong Equipment for the Job

The installer of this grounding electrode conductor (GEC) made a valiant attempt to provide some protection from physical damage. Unfortunately, he or she fell a little short because they used plumbing fittings and plumbing pipe. There is a short section of EMT connected to the ground clamp, but that EMT is then stuffed into a white, 90° plumbing elbow!

Where GECs smaller than 6 AWG are exposed to physical damage, Sec. 250.64(B)(3) requires the GEC to be installed in “RMC, IMC, Schedule 80 PVC, RTRC-XW, EMT or cable armor”. Plumbing pipe is not permitted. Section 110.8 states in part “Only wiring methods recognized as suitable are included in this Code.” You won’t find an article covering plumbing pipes. They are not permitted to be used for electrical installations. One other problem here is the lack of bonding at both ends of the EMT as required by Sec. 250.64(E)(1).