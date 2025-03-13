  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • 67d1dd97d137def29a6edf8f Wwh Mar 1
    1. What's Wrong Here?

    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Wrong Equipment for the Job

    March 13, 2025
    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

    Hint: Wrong equipment for the job.

    wwh_mar_1

    The installer of this grounding electrode conductor (GEC) made a valiant attempt to provide some protection from physical damage. Unfortunately, he or she fell a little short because they used plumbing fittings and plumbing pipe. There is a short section of EMT connected to the ground clamp, but that EMT is then stuffed into a white, 90° plumbing elbow!

    Where GECs smaller than 6 AWG are exposed to physical damage, Sec. 250.64(B)(3) requires the GEC to be installed in “RMC, IMC, Schedule 80 PVC, RTRC-XW, EMT or cable armor”. Plumbing pipe is not permitted. Section 110.8 states in part “Only wiring methods recognized as suitable are included in this Code.” You won’t find an article covering plumbing pipes. They are not permitted to be used for electrical installations. One other problem here is the lack of bonding at both ends of the EMT as required by Sec. 250.64(E)(1).

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations