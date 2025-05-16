    • 680a4c35cee1ef26ca5fc842 May Wwh

    What's Wrong Here? Hint: Working Space Worries

    May 16, 2025
    Can you spot the Code violation in this photo?

    How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.

    Hint: Working space worries.

    Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select one winner (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.

    March Winner

    This bursts my “bubble”

    Our winner this month was Jonathan Villarin, an EC&M reader and contest participant from Montgomery, Texas. He knew the receptacle should have a weatherproof enclosure that remains weatherproof whether or not something is plugged in. This type of receptacle cover is only weatherproof when closed and does not satisfy the requirements of Sec. 406.9(B)(1).

    Receptacles rated 15A or 20A, 125V or 250V installed in wet locations shall have a weatherproof enclosure, whether or not any attachment plug cap is inserted. Outlet box hoods, sometimes called “bubble covers,” installed for this purpose shall be listed and identified as extra-duty. Other listed products, enclosures, or assemblies that provide a weatherproof enclosure but do not utilize an outlet box hood are also permitted and are not required to be identified as extra duty. 15A and 20A, 125V and 250V nonlocking-type receptacles shall be listed and identified as weather-resistant (WR) type.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

