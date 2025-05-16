What's Wrong Here? Hint: Working Space Worries

Our winner this month was Jonathan Villarin, an EC&M reader and contest participant from Montgomery, Texas. He knew the receptacle should have a weatherproof enclosure that remains weatherproof whether or not something is plugged in. This type of receptacle cover is only weatherproof when closed and does not satisfy the requirements of Sec. 406.9(B)(1).

Receptacles rated 15A or 20A, 125V or 250V installed in wet locations shall have a weatherproof enclosure, whether or not any attachment plug cap is inserted. Outlet box hoods, sometimes called “bubble covers,” installed for this purpose shall be listed and identified as extra-duty. Other listed products, enclosures, or assemblies that provide a weatherproof enclosure but do not utilize an outlet box hood are also permitted and are not required to be identified as extra duty. 15A and 20A, 125V and 250V nonlocking-type receptacles shall be listed and identified as weather-resistant (WR) type.