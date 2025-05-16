What's Wrong Here? Hint: Working Space Worries

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.
Hint: Working space worries.
Tell Them What They've Won…
Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select one winner (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.
March Winner
Our winner this month was Jonathan Villarin, an EC&M reader and contest participant from Montgomery, Texas. He knew the receptacle should have a weatherproof enclosure that remains weatherproof whether or not something is plugged in. This type of receptacle cover is only weatherproof when closed and does not satisfy the requirements of Sec. 406.9(B)(1).
Receptacles rated 15A or 20A, 125V or 250V installed in wet locations shall have a weatherproof enclosure, whether or not any attachment plug cap is inserted. Outlet box hoods, sometimes called “bubble covers,” installed for this purpose shall be listed and identified as extra-duty. Other listed products, enclosures, or assemblies that provide a weatherproof enclosure but do not utilize an outlet box hood are also permitted and are not required to be identified as extra duty. 15A and 20A, 125V and 250V nonlocking-type receptacles shall be listed and identified as weather-resistant (WR) type.