    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Unintended Consequences

    May 22, 2025
    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

    Hint: Unintended consequences.

    Instead of providing a safe and protected area, the fenced-in area provided for this outdoor electrical equipment ended up being a great place for people to dispose of trash and hide equipment. There are trash barrels, ladders, steel storage racks, recycling bins, wheelbarrows, discarded plants, tables, file cabinets, and lots of other stuff jammed into this area making access to the circuit breakers, service disconnect, and metering equipment virtually impossible without climbing over or removing all these obstacles.

    Section 230.70(A)(1) requires the service disconnect to be installed in a readily accessible location. Section 240.24(A) requires circuit breakers to be readily accessible. None of this electrical equipment is readily accessible. Section 110.26(B) prohibits working space in front of this electrical equipment from being used for storage.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

