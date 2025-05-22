What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Unintended Consequences

Instead of providing a safe and protected area, the fenced-in area provided for this outdoor electrical equipment ended up being a great place for people to dispose of trash and hide equipment. There are trash barrels, ladders, steel storage racks, recycling bins, wheelbarrows, discarded plants, tables, file cabinets, and lots of other stuff jammed into this area making access to the circuit breakers, service disconnect, and metering equipment virtually impossible without climbing over or removing all these obstacles.

Section 230.70(A)(1) requires the service disconnect to be installed in a readily accessible location. Section 240.24(A) requires circuit breakers to be readily accessible. None of this electrical equipment is readily accessible. Section 110.26(B) prohibits working space in front of this electrical equipment from being used for storage.