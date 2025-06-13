What's Wrong Here? Hint: These Splices Are Not for Temporary Power

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.
Hint: These splices are not for temporary power.
April Winner
This month’s winner is Daniel Brown, an EC&M reader from North Ridgeville, Ohio. He correctly cited some of the violations in this photo, including Sec. 406.9(B)(1), which requires 15A and 20A, 125V and 250V receptacles in wet locations to have an enclosure that is weatherproof regardless of whether an attachment plug cap is inserted or not. That same Section also requires those receptacles to be listed and identified as being the weather-resistant (WR) type. Section 210.8(B) requires these outdoor receptacles to be provided with GFCI protection. One other problem is the melted face of the top left receptacle. This has obviously been exposed to extreme heat. To provide a safer and Code-compliant installation, all of these duplex receptacles should be replaced with WR-type receptacles, and the correct type of covers should be installed along with GFCI protection if not already provided.