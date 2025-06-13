    • What's Wrong Here? Hint: These Splices Are Not for Temporary Power

    Can you spot the Code violation in this photo?
    How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.

    Hint: These splices are not for temporary power.

    These Splices Are Not For Temporary Power

    Tell Them What They've Won…

    Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select one winner (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.

    April Winner

    The weather forecast calls for rain

    This month’s winner is Daniel Brown, an EC&M reader from North Ridgeville, Ohio. He correctly cited some of the violations in this photo, including Sec. 406.9(B)(1), which requires 15A and 20A, 125V and 250V receptacles in wet locations to have an enclosure that is weatherproof regardless of whether an attachment plug cap is inserted or not. That same Section also requires those receptacles to be listed and identified as being the weather-resistant (WR) type. Section 210.8(B) requires these outdoor receptacles to be provided with GFCI protection. One other problem is the melted face of the top left receptacle. This has obviously been exposed to extreme heat. To provide a safer and Code-compliant installation, all of these duplex receptacles should be replaced with WR-type receptacles, and the correct type of covers should be installed along with GFCI protection if not already provided.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc

    Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

