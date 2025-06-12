    • What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Blocked Box Access

    Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
    June 12, 2025
    6841ae7ad6756262e55da464 Code Watch 1

    Hint: Blocked box access.

    Blocked box access

    Based on the cracked cover plate it appears at least one installer had a difficult time removing or installing this cover. The EMT installed right in front of the cover is blocking access to the 6/32 screws on the left end of the plate. In fact, the top left screw is not installed, and I would guess that is because it is nearly impossible to do with the EMT positioned where it is.

    I would argue that this installation violates Sec. 314.29(A) which requires the wiring and devices contained in the box to be “accessible”. The Article 100 definition of accessible, as applied to wiring methods is “capable of being removed or exposed without damaging the building structure or finish or not permanently closed in or blocked by the structure, other electrical equipment, other building systems, or finish of the building.” The EMT is blocking access to the cover screws and the ability to remove or install the cover.

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc

    Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Wrong Equipment for the Job
    What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Unintended Consequences
    Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
    Sponsored
    Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!