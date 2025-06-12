What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Blocked Box Access

Based on the cracked cover plate it appears at least one installer had a difficult time removing or installing this cover. The EMT installed right in front of the cover is blocking access to the 6/32 screws on the left end of the plate. In fact, the top left screw is not installed, and I would guess that is because it is nearly impossible to do with the EMT positioned where it is.

I would argue that this installation violates Sec. 314.29(A) which requires the wiring and devices contained in the box to be “accessible”. The Article 100 definition of accessible, as applied to wiring methods is “capable of being removed or exposed without damaging the building structure or finish or not permanently closed in or blocked by the structure, other electrical equipment, other building systems, or finish of the building.” The EMT is blocking access to the cover screws and the ability to remove or install the cover.