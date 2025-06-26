    • What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Field of Broken Dreams (and Boxes)

    Hint: Field of broken dreams (and boxes).

    The broken PVC junction box was probably a result of being hit by a lawn mower. It needs to be replaced as the wires are now exposed and no longer protected. Section 110.12(B) states in part, “There shall be no damaged parts that may adversely affect safe operation or mechanical strength of the equipment such as parts that are broken; bent; cut; or deteriorated by corrosion, chemical action, or overheating.”

    I would say the broken box falls into the category of “damaged parts” and the safe operation of this circuit is questionable. In locations where electrical equipment is exposed to physical damage, Section 110.27(B) requires enclosures or guards to be “arranged and of such strength as to prevent such damage.” The missing cover for the receptacles is also a violation of Sec. 110.12(B) and certainly no longer provides a weatherproof enclosure for the receptacles as required by Sec. 406.9(B)(1).

