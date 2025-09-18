What's Wrong Here? Hint: The Installers Forgot to Install a Few Things

Where are the other parts of the covers for these outdoor receptacles? It appears that they snapped off at some point and were never repaired or replaced. The missing cover parts leave these GFCI receptacles exposed to rain, snow, sleet, ice, dirt, and anything else Mother Nature can throw at them.

The types of covers originally installed here appear to be a “weatherproof when closed” design. These covers would not comply with Sec. 406.9(B)(1), which requires the enclosure to be weatherproof whether or not an attachment plug cap is plugged into the receptacle, unless the provisions of the exception allow “weatherproof when closed” covers.

I’m fairly certain that routine spray-washing does not occur in this area, which is adjacent to a public sidewalk; therefore, the exception would not be applicable. This may not have ever been a Code-compliant installation. One last item is the lack of an expansion fitting where the PVC conduit emerges from the ground. This requirement was added to Sec. 352.44(B) for 2023.