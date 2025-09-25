What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Wrong Choice of Fittings

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
Sept. 25, 2025
Hint: Wrong choice of fittings.

This installation was found in a wet location at the side entrance for a house. The type of fittings used here are not listed for use in this wet location. Specifically, the set screw-type of LB conduit body was not the correct fitting for EMT installed in this wet location. Section 314.15 requires boxes, conduit bodies, outlet box hoods, and fittings installed in wet locations to be listed for use in wet locations. Conduit bodies and connectors of the compression type are available and would have been a better choice here. Set-screw fittings generally are not designed or listed for use in wet locations. One other issue here is the broken glass on the flood lamp. The lamp needs to be replaced and working in order to provide “illumination” on the exterior side of this grade level entrance to comply with Sec. 210.70(A)(2)(2).

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

