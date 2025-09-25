What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Wrong Choice of Fittings

Hint: Wrong choice of fittings.
This installation was found in a wet location at the side entrance for a house. The type of fittings used here are not listed for use in this wet location. Specifically, the set screw-type of LB conduit body was not the correct fitting for EMT installed in this wet location. Section 314.15 requires boxes, conduit bodies, outlet box hoods, and fittings installed in wet locations to be listed for use in wet locations. Conduit bodies and connectors of the compression type are available and would have been a better choice here. Set-screw fittings generally are not designed or listed for use in wet locations. One other issue here is the broken glass on the flood lamp. The lamp needs to be replaced and working in order to provide “illumination” on the exterior side of this grade level entrance to comply with Sec. 210.70(A)(2)(2).