What's Wrong Here? Hint: Show Me Some Support

Can you spot the Code violation in this photo?
Dec. 15, 2025
2 min read
69208bf8ebba210667859d45 December Wwh

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.

Hint: Show me some support. 

Show me some support

Tell Them What They've Won…

Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select one winner (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.

October Winner

Removing or installing meters could be really scary

Our winner this month was Joel McDaniel, owner of Southern States Electric, Plant City, Fla. While meters and meter sockets are not specifically mentioned in Sec. 110.26 or Sec. 110.26(A) as requiring specific dimensions for working space, nor are panelboards, switchboards, switchgear, or any other type of electrical equipment specifically mentioned. However, Sec. 110.26 does state in part that working space, access to, and egress from that working space must be provided and maintained about “all” electrical equipment. This would include meters and meter sockets. Most likely, these meters would be installed and removed while the 120V/240V service was still energized; therefore, the minimum depth, width, and height required by Sec. 110.26(A)(1), (A)(2), and (A)(3) would apply here, requiring a minimum space of 3 ft deep, 30 in. wide, and 61/2 ft high to be kept clear in front of the meter sockets. The railing and stairs make for a dangerous setting when working on those energized meter sockets.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

What's Wrong Here? Hint: This Bursts My “Bubble”
What's Wrong Here? Hint: The Weather Forecast Calls for Rain
Smarter, smaller, stronger medium voltage
Sponsored
See SureSeT MV in action
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!