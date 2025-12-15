What's Wrong Here? Hint: Show Me Some Support

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.
Hint: Show me some support.
Tell Them What They've Won…
Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select one winner (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.
October Winner
Our winner this month was Joel McDaniel, owner of Southern States Electric, Plant City, Fla. While meters and meter sockets are not specifically mentioned in Sec. 110.26 or Sec. 110.26(A) as requiring specific dimensions for working space, nor are panelboards, switchboards, switchgear, or any other type of electrical equipment specifically mentioned. However, Sec. 110.26 does state in part that working space, access to, and egress from that working space must be provided and maintained about “all” electrical equipment. This would include meters and meter sockets. Most likely, these meters would be installed and removed while the 120V/240V service was still energized; therefore, the minimum depth, width, and height required by Sec. 110.26(A)(1), (A)(2), and (A)(3) would apply here, requiring a minimum space of 3 ft deep, 30 in. wide, and 61/2 ft high to be kept clear in front of the meter sockets. The railing and stairs make for a dangerous setting when working on those energized meter sockets.