What’s Wrong Here? Hint: No Fun in the Sun

Hint: No fun in the sun.
I’m not so sure Electrical Nonmetallic Tubing (ENT) is even permitted as a wiring method for branch circuits or feeders installed on the surfaces of buildings or other structures. Section 225.10 provides a list of 20 wiring methods permitted for this purpose, but ENT is not one of them. Even if it was permitted by Sec. 225.10, Sec. 362.12(7) prohibits installing ENT where it is exposed to the direct rays of the sun, unless the ENT is identified as being sunlight resistant. Painting the ENT does not change this requirement. It might be difficult to spot in this photo, but one of the ENTs is split open where it bends around the edge of the roof. That is definitely going to be problem that could allow water inside the raceway. Lastly, using one ENT raceway to support the other ENT raceway is a violation of Sec. 300.11(C) as these raceways are not identified as a means of support.