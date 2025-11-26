What’s Wrong Here? Hint: No Fun in the Sun

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
Nov. 26, 2025
Hint: No fun in the sun.

ENT exposed to sun

I’m not so sure Electrical Nonmetallic Tubing (ENT) is even permitted as a wiring method for branch circuits or feeders installed on the surfaces of buildings or other structures. Section 225.10 provides a list of 20 wiring methods permitted for this purpose, but ENT is not one of them. Even if it was permitted by Sec. 225.10, Sec. 362.12(7) prohibits installing ENT where it is exposed to the direct rays of the sun, unless the ENT is identified as being sunlight resistant. Painting the ENT does not change this requirement. It might be difficult to spot in this photo, but one of the ENTs is split open where it bends around the edge of the roof. That is definitely going to be problem that could allow water inside the raceway. Lastly, using one ENT raceway to support the other ENT raceway is a violation of Sec. 300.11(C) as these raceways are not identified as a means of support.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

