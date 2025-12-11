What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Cut Those Cable Ties

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
Dec. 11, 2025
Hint: Cut those cable ties.

Cut Those Cable Ties

Securing cables to an EMT raceway is a violation of Sec. 300.11(C) unless the following conditions apply: 1) The raceway or means of support is identified as a means of support. 2) The raceway contains power conductors for electrically controlled equipment and is used for supporting Class 2 or Class 3 cables for the control circuits controlling the equipment. 3) Where the raceway is used to support a box or conduit body in accordance with Sec. 314.24 or a luminaire in accordance with Sec. 410.36(E). None of those conditions apply to the installation in the photo. We could also cite Sec. 358.12(2), which prohibits using EMT for supporting luminaires or equipment other than conduit bodies.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

