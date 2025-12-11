What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Cut Those Cable Ties

Hint: Cut those cable ties.
Securing cables to an EMT raceway is a violation of Sec. 300.11(C) unless the following conditions apply: 1) The raceway or means of support is identified as a means of support. 2) The raceway contains power conductors for electrically controlled equipment and is used for supporting Class 2 or Class 3 cables for the control circuits controlling the equipment. 3) Where the raceway is used to support a box or conduit body in accordance with Sec. 314.24 or a luminaire in accordance with Sec. 410.36(E). None of those conditions apply to the installation in the photo. We could also cite Sec. 358.12(2), which prohibits using EMT for supporting luminaires or equipment other than conduit bodies.
