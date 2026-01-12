What's Wrong Here? Hint: A Fire Alarm Circuit Fiasco

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.
Hint: A fire alarm circuit fiasco.
Tell Them What They've Won…
Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a 40-oz. insulated tumbler valued at $39.99, courtesy of ABB. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select two winners (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.
November Winner
Our winner this month is Pete Paone, senior electrical engineer for NDI Engineering in Thorofare, N.J. He correctly cited several Code violations, including Sec. 406.9(B)(1), which requires a weatherproof enclosure for receptacles rated 15A or 20A, 125V or 250V installed in wet locations. The enclosure must be weatherproof whether anything is plugged into the receptacles. The enclosure in the photo is definitely not weatherproof.
That same Code Section also requires the receptacle to be listed and identified as a weather-resistant (WR) type of receptacle. This duplex receptacle is not a WR type. Lastly, the set screw type of EMT connector is not suitable for use in this wet location and does not comply with Sec. 358.42 or Sec. 314.15, which requires boxes, conduit bodies, outlet box hoods, and fittings installed in wet locations to be listed for use in wet locations.