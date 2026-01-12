What's Wrong Here? Hint: A Fire Alarm Circuit Fiasco

Can you spot the Code violation in this photo?
Jan. 12, 2026
How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.

Hint: A fire alarm circuit fiasco. 

A fire alarm circuit fiasco

Tell Them What They've Won…

Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a 40-oz. insulated tumbler valued at $39.99, courtesy of ABB. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select two winners (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.

November Winner

Our winner this month is Pete Paone, senior electrical engineer for NDI Engineering in Thorofare, N.J. He correctly cited several Code violations, including Sec. 406.9(B)(1), which requires a weatherproof enclosure for receptacles rated 15A or 20A, 125V or 250V installed in wet locations. The enclosure must be weatherproof whether anything is plugged into the receptacles. The enclosure in the photo is definitely not weatherproof.

The weather forecast calls for rain

That same Code Section also requires the receptacle to be listed and identified as a weather-resistant (WR) type of receptacle. This duplex receptacle is not a WR type. Lastly, the set screw type of EMT connector is not suitable for use in this wet location and does not comply with Sec. 358.42 or Sec. 314.15, which requires boxes, conduit bodies, outlet box hoods, and fittings installed in wet locations to be listed for use in wet locations.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

Considerations for Direct Burial Conduit
