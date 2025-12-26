What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Poor Choice of Wiring Methods

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
Dec. 26, 2025
694af470d007f4bbdb6078fe Code Watch 2

Hint: Poor choice of wiring methods.

Poor choice of wiring methods

Running that yellow 12/2 NM cable outside to provide power for this outdoor light fixture (luminaire) is a violation of Sec. 334.12(B)(4) which prohibits using NM cables in wet or damp locations. We could debate as to whether this outdoor location is considered a “damp location” or a “wet location” but it most certainly is one of them! It is definitely not a dry location. NM cable cannot be installed here. Another problem is the lack of any means of supporting or securing the NM cable as specified in Sec. 334.30. NM cables must be supported and secured by staples, straps, hangers, cable ties listed and identified for securing snd supporting, or similar fittings designed and installed to not damage the cable. This cable is just draped around the trim work.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

