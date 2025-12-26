What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Poor Choice of Wiring Methods

Hint: Poor choice of wiring methods.
Running that yellow 12/2 NM cable outside to provide power for this outdoor light fixture (luminaire) is a violation of Sec. 334.12(B)(4) which prohibits using NM cables in wet or damp locations. We could debate as to whether this outdoor location is considered a “damp location” or a “wet location” but it most certainly is one of them! It is definitely not a dry location. NM cable cannot be installed here. Another problem is the lack of any means of supporting or securing the NM cable as specified in Sec. 334.30. NM cables must be supported and secured by staples, straps, hangers, cable ties listed and identified for securing snd supporting, or similar fittings designed and installed to not damage the cable. This cable is just draped around the trim work.