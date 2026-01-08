What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Lousy Use of Lamp Cord

Hint: Lousy use of lamp cord.

Lamp cords and other flexible cords and flexible cables are prohibited by Sec. 400.12(2) from being used as a substitute for fixed wiring of a building or other structure, but that is exactly what happened here. I highly doubt that the metal yoke of that switch is connected to an equipment grounding conductor as required by Sec. 404.9(B). I did not remove the plate to verify this, but based on what I see here, I feel fairly confident in that assumption. At least the box and cover plate are nonmetallic and can’t be energized if an ungrounded conductor makes contact with them. However, the metal cover screws and metal connector are at risk of becoming energized from an ungrounded conductor if those metal parts are not bonded to an equipment grounding conductor. A think a “do over” with some Chapter 3 wiring methods is needed to correct the Code violations here.

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

