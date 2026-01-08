What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Lousy Use of Lamp Cord

Hint: Lousy use of lamp cord.
Lamp cords and other flexible cords and flexible cables are prohibited by Sec. 400.12(2) from being used as a substitute for fixed wiring of a building or other structure, but that is exactly what happened here. I highly doubt that the metal yoke of that switch is connected to an equipment grounding conductor as required by Sec. 404.9(B). I did not remove the plate to verify this, but based on what I see here, I feel fairly confident in that assumption. At least the box and cover plate are nonmetallic and can’t be energized if an ungrounded conductor makes contact with them. However, the metal cover screws and metal connector are at risk of becoming energized from an ungrounded conductor if those metal parts are not bonded to an equipment grounding conductor. A think a “do over” with some Chapter 3 wiring methods is needed to correct the Code violations here.