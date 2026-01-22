What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Great Flamingo Imitation

In the way pink flamingos sometimes stand on one leg, this box is standing on one leg too. Unfortunately, using only one raceway to support a box is sometimes a Code violation. In fact, using EMT to support a box is always a violation of Sec. 358.12(2)!

Threaded conduits such as RMC and IMC can sometimes be used to support boxes if installed in accordance with the requirements of Secs. 314.23(E), 314.23(F) or 314.23(H)(2). The rules in those Sections have very specific conditions that must be met in order to use the conduit as the supporting means for the box. None of those conditions exist here and this box is most definitely not supported correctly. On a more positive note, assuming this box has a 15A or 20A, 125V receptacle installed in it, at least the correct type of “extra duty” box cover was used as specified in Sec. 406.9(B)(1).