What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Great Flamingo Imitation

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
Jan. 22, 2026
6970ed4ddb84c99fa953bad9 Code Watch 2

Hint: A great flamingo imitation.

A great flamingo imitation

In the way pink flamingos sometimes stand on one leg, this box is standing on one leg too. Unfortunately, using only one raceway to support a box is sometimes a Code violation. In fact, using EMT to support a box is always a violation of Sec. 358.12(2)!

Threaded conduits such as RMC and IMC can sometimes be used to support boxes if installed in accordance with the requirements of Secs. 314.23(E), 314.23(F) or 314.23(H)(2). The rules in those Sections have very specific conditions that must be met in order to use the conduit as the supporting means for the box. None of those conditions exist here and this box is most definitely not supported correctly. On a more positive note, assuming this box has a 15A or 20A, 125V receptacle installed in it, at least the correct type of “extra duty” box cover was used as specified in Sec. 406.9(B)(1).

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Great Flamingo Imitation
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Loose as a Goose
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored
Considerations for Direct Burial Conduit
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!