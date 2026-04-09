What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Measure Twice, Cut Once

Apparently, whomever installed this wiring never heard the old proverb “measure twice, cut once.” One should always double-check one’s measurements before cutting a piece of wood, or in this case a raceway.

This photo shows a ½ in. rigid PVC conduit cut too short to be connected to the light fixture. The wires are exposed on the ceiling between the end of the raceway to where they enter the light fixture. The exposed wiring is a violation of Sec. 300.5(A) [Sec. 300.3(A) in 2023]. The raceway not being connected to the light fixture is a violation of Sec. 300.14 [Sec. 300.12 in 2023]. The lack of any clips for supporting the PVC conduit is a violation of Sec. 352.30. And lastly, Sec. 410.56 requires the conductor insulation to be protected where the conductors pass the hole in the side of this metal light fixture.