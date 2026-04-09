What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Measure Twice, Cut Once

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
April 9, 2026
69d6a68c733fd56c7a8ba51a Code Watch 1

Hint: Measure twice, cut once.

Measure twice, cut once

Apparently, whomever installed this wiring never heard the old proverb “measure twice, cut once.” One should always double-check one’s measurements before cutting a piece of wood, or in this case a raceway.

This photo shows a ½ in. rigid PVC conduit cut too short to be connected to the light fixture. The wires are exposed on the ceiling between the end of the raceway to where they enter the light fixture. The exposed wiring is a violation of Sec. 300.5(A) [Sec. 300.3(A) in 2023]. The raceway not being connected to the light fixture is a violation of Sec. 300.14 [Sec. 300.12 in 2023]. The lack of any clips for supporting the PVC conduit is a violation of Sec. 352.30. And lastly, Sec. 410.56 requires the conductor insulation to be protected where the conductors pass the hole in the side of this metal light fixture.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

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