What's Wrong Here? Hint: Subpar Basement Wiring

Can you spot the Code violation in this photo?
May 19, 2026
2 min read
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How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.

Hint: Subpar basement wiring.

Subpar basement wiring

Tell Them What They've Won…

Using the 2023 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a 40-oz. insulated tumbler valued at $39.99, courtesy of ABB. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select two winners (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.

March Winner

I only received one winning submission this month. Our lone winner was Gregory Pier, senior engineer, MSB Consulting Engineers, Mandeville, La. He knew supporting NM cables to EMT was problematic.

1 EMT + 5 cables = fail

Section 300.13(C) recognizes using raceways such as electrical metallic tubing (EMT) as a means of support for other raceways, cables, and even non-electrical equipment under four specific conditions, none of which applies to the EMT coming out of the top of the panelboard enclosure with the bundle of cables attached to it in this photo. I counted five cables secured to that EMT with cable ties, including two MC cables and three NM cables. These cables are all branch circuits supplying power to various other parts of this building. Section 358.12(2) also prohibits EMT from being used for supporting luminaires or other equipment except conduit bodies that are not larger than the trade size of the EMT.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

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