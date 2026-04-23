What’s Wrong Here? Hint: An Upside-Down Box

I’m not exactly sure what happened to this installation, but it appears as though the anchors used to secure the box to the building loosened and pulled out leaving the box upside-down and the conduits broken. Section 314.23(A) requires boxes mounted on building surfaces to be rigidly and securely fastened in place. This installation may have originally complied with Sec. 314.23(A), but it most certainly does not comply now.

The apparent lack of any clips for supporting and securing the PVC conduits is a violation of Sec. 352.30 which generally requires PVC conduit to be secured with 3 ft of each conduit termination. The broken raceways are a violation of Sec. 110.12(B) and may allow rainwater to enter the raceways and box which could cause serious problems if the water makes contact with any energized parts such as splices or other conductor terminations.