What’s Wrong Here? Hint: An Upside-Down Box

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
April 23, 2026
69e8e700d2f4f483273fc9d9 Code Watch 2 1

Hint: An upside-down box.

An upside-down box

I’m not exactly sure what happened to this installation, but it appears as though the anchors used to secure the box to the building loosened and pulled out leaving the box upside-down and the conduits broken. Section 314.23(A) requires boxes mounted on building surfaces to be rigidly and securely fastened in place. This installation may have originally complied with Sec. 314.23(A), but it most certainly does not comply now.

The apparent lack of any clips for supporting and securing the PVC conduits is a violation of Sec. 352.30 which generally requires PVC conduit to be secured with 3 ft of each conduit termination. The broken raceways are a violation of Sec. 110.12(B) and may allow rainwater to enter the raceways and box which could cause serious problems if the water makes contact with any energized parts such as splices or other conductor terminations.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

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